WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.19. 74,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 287,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 150,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

