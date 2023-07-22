WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79. 2,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

Get WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.75% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.