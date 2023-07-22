WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.80

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 6747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $325,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.