WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

COST opened at $557.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.17 and a 200 day moving average of $502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

