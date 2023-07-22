WNY Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

