WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 895.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 136,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $4,073,093,000,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $30.86 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

