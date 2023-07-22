WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $7,540,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.59 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.