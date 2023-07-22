Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.76 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $59.76 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $29,924.65 or 1.00028756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 161,275 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

