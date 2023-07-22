Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.25 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 2% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and $6,687.25 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,990,624,141 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,999,133,396.871 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.52583092 USD and is up 50.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,386.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

