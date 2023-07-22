WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.