Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,397. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

