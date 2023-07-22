Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,017 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CSCO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712,438. The stock has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

