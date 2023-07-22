Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.69. 4,660,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,380. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

