Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $751.21. The company had a trading volume of 512,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.17 and a 200-day moving average of $690.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.