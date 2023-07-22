Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,522 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,381,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.