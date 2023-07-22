Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0218

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $345.91 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,808,442,884 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

