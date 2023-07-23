12,545 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

