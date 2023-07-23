140,705 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.