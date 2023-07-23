23,500 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.13% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

