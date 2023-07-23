32,940 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5,460.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 823,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 808,337 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 159,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,517. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.