3,441 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

