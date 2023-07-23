3,680 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.