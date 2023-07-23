54,799 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

