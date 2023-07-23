61,251 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.88 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

