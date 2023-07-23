96,765 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,994,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,260. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.