AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

AIR opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61. AAR has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

