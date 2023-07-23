Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 451 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

