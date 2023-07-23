Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

