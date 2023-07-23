Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW opened at $769.00 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $471.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

