Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VT opened at $99.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.