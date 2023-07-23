Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBNY opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

