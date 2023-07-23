Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,269 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

