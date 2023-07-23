Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $302.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.