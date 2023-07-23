Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Reaches $50.92 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $50.92 million and $1.64 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.
