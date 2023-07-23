AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

ABBV traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.74. 5,654,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,768. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

