AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.
ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
