abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 213 ($2.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $177.57.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.