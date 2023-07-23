Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 940,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 195,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

