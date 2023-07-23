Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

