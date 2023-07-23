Achain Hits 1-Day Volume of $226,915.98 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $226,915.98 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002334 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002932 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.