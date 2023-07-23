Aion (AION) Trading Down 15% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $856.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00241740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

