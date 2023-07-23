Aion Trading Down 3.2% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,967.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00240198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

