Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $124.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $95,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

