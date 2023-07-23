Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,147 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.69% of Allison Transmission worth $195,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.25. 507,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,452. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

