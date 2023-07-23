American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
