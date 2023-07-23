American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

