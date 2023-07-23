Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%.

USAS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.56. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Americas Silver by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

