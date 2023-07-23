Analysts Offer Predictions for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.53.

PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

