Analyzing Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 2.31% 42.57% 8.39% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Pinelawn Cemetery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $211.82 million 5.73 $7.28 million $0.11 175.73 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

68.7% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for European Wax Center and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

