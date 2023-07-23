Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,758. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

