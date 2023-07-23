Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,474. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

